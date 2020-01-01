Chinese President Xi Jinping warned officials a year ago to expect “black swans” and “grey rhinos”. Photo: AFP
Beijing braced for 2020 of managing risks, with Xi’s feared ‘swans and rhinos’ yet to disperse
- Chinese president’s warning of potential surprises and threats was followed by a year in which the leadership was both tested and bolstered
- Economic headwinds and international scrutiny brought relief measures on critical fronts but a toning down of other initiatives
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned officials a year ago to expect “black swans” and “grey rhinos”. Photo: AFP