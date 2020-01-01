Chinese President Xi Jinping warned officials a year ago to expect “black swans” and “grey rhinos”. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Beijing braced for 2020 of managing risks, with Xi’s feared ‘swans and rhinos’ yet to disperse

  • Chinese president’s warning of potential surprises and threats was followed by a year in which the leadership was both tested and bolstered
  • Economic headwinds and international scrutiny brought relief measures on critical fronts but a toning down of other initiatives
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Jun Mai
Jun Mai

Updated: 10:36am, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned officials a year ago to expect “black swans” and “grey rhinos”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jun Mai

Jun Mai

Jun Mai is an award-winning journalist covering China's political and social news. He writes about China's elite politics, general policies and social activism. He is currently based in Beijing.