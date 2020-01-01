Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the seafood market in Wuhan that was ordered to close after a mystery flu outbreak. Photo: Weibo
China shuts seafood market linked to mystery viral pneumonia outbreak
- World Health Organisation in contact with Beijing as authorities in central city of Wuhan say market will be closed indefinitely ‘for sanitation and renovation’
- Law enforcement officers stand guard outside market on Wednesday as stallholders allowed to clear stocks
Topic | Health in China
Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the seafood market in Wuhan that was ordered to close after a mystery flu outbreak. Photo: Weibo