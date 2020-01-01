Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the seafood market in Wuhan that was ordered to close after a mystery flu outbreak. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

China shuts seafood market linked to mystery viral pneumonia outbreak

  • World Health Organisation in contact with Beijing as authorities in central city of Wuhan say market will be closed indefinitely ‘for sanitation and renovation’
  • Law enforcement officers stand guard outside market on Wednesday as stallholders allowed to clear stocks
Topic |   Health in China
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:11pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the seafood market in Wuhan that was ordered to close after a mystery flu outbreak. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang is a senior China reporter, who focuses on diplomacy and defence. She joined the Post in 2016 and previously reported for China Review News Agency. Kristin is interested in security in northeast Asia and China's growing military might.