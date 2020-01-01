Veteran pro-democracy activist and former lawyer Ding Jiaxi is among those detained under the latest crackdown on human rights defenders. Photo: Handout
Five Chinese human rights lawyers, activists detained after secret gathering

  • Round-up started on Boxing Day, after about 20 rights defenders from around the country attended a clandestine meeting in Fujian province, pro-democracy activist says
  • Among those detained is former rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, who was sentenced to 3½ years in prison in 2014 for disrupting the public order
Updated: 7:06pm, 1 Jan, 2020

