Veteran pro-democracy activist and former lawyer Ding Jiaxi is among those detained under the latest crackdown on human rights defenders. Photo: Handout
Five Chinese human rights lawyers, activists detained after secret gathering
- Round-up started on Boxing Day, after about 20 rights defenders from around the country attended a clandestine meeting in Fujian province, pro-democracy activist says
- Among those detained is former rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, who was sentenced to 3½ years in prison in 2014 for disrupting the public order
Topic | Human rights in China
