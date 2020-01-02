A senior Chinese official has reiterated comments made by President Xi Jinping that Beijing will not tolerate foreign interference in Hong Kong and Macau’s affairs. Photo: AFP
External forces targeting Macau as well as Hong Kong, Chinese official says
- Comments made by Xi Jinping last month intended to encourage China’s ‘rightful struggle’ against foreign interference, says Beijing official in charge of region’s affairs
- Zhang Xiaoming makes remarks in article published by Communist Party journal
