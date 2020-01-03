Emergency teams work at the crash site in the mountains of Wulai, New Taipei City on Thursday. Photo: Yilan Fire Bureau via AP
Deadly Taiwan helicopter crash ‘won’t affect military operations or defence against Beijing’
- Chief of general staff and seven other senior personnel were killed when Black Hawk chopper went down in mountainous area outside Taipei on Thursday
- Source says ‘this tragedy is unlikely to affect morale to the point where it would have negative impact on our defence against communist forces’
Topic | Taiwan
