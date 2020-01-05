A new book has shed light on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hopes and fears for his party and the country. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping says he’s ready to endure fire and boiling water, but the internet is a worry

  • Communist Party releases book of president’s speeches from the past six years
  • Leader speaks of the anti-corruption campaign, consolidation of personal power in the military, and tightening control over the media and the internet
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Jun Mai
Jun Mai

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A new book has shed light on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hopes and fears for his party and the country. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jun Mai

Jun Mai

Jun Mai is an award-winning journalist covering China's political and social news. He writes about China's elite politics, general policies and social activism. He is currently based in Beijing.