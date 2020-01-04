Former Shaanxi party chief Zhao Zhengyong was denounced as “two-faced” and “disloyal” by anti-corruption investigators. Photo: ImagineChina
‘Disloyal and two-faced’ Chinese provincial boss accused of ignoring Xi Jinping’s orders facing prosecution

  • Former Shaanxi party chief Zhao Zhengyong was implicated in scandal where president’s orders to destroy illegal structures were disobeyed
  • Anti-corruption investigators say Zhao and subordinate Chen Guoqiang have been expelled from the party and had their illicit gains confiscated
Updated: 8:59pm, 4 Jan, 2020

Former Shaanxi party chief Zhao Zhengyong was denounced as “two-faced” and “disloyal” by anti-corruption investigators. Photo: ImagineChina
