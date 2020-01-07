The Federal Communications Commission, headed by Chairman Ajit Pai, aims to strip Chinese equipment from American rural wireless networks. Photo: AP
US telecoms watchdog now accepting public’s comments on Huawei and ZTE security-risk bans
- Public has until February 3 to comment on FCC’s move to ban US rural wireless providers from tapping US$8.5 billion fund to buy from Chinese suppliers
- US digging in heels to keep China’s telecoms out of the race for global 5G tech dominance
Topic | Huawei
