The Federal Communications Commission, headed by Chairman Ajit Pai, aims to strip Chinese equipment from American rural wireless networks. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

US telecoms watchdog now accepting public’s comments on Huawei and ZTE security-risk bans

  • Public has until February 3 to comment on FCC’s move to ban US rural wireless providers from tapping US$8.5 billion fund to buy from Chinese suppliers
  • US digging in heels to keep China’s telecoms out of the race for global 5G tech dominance
Topic |   Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 5:28am, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Federal Communications Commission, headed by Chairman Ajit Pai, aims to strip Chinese equipment from American rural wireless networks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein is an award-winning business journalist with 20 years of experience. She joined the Post in 2017, after a decade based in the US reporting for The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. She was part of the Time Magazine team that won the Henry R. Luce Award, breaking the China SARS story.