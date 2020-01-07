Kuang Yi paints the presidential candidates next to a small lake in an artist village he built as a tourist attraction in Tainan. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s artists draw inspiration from politics ahead of election

  • With self-ruled island decked out in campaign posters and flags as vote nears on Saturday, ‘mad artist’ Kuang Yi in Tainan says he tries not to take sides
  • Over in Taoyuan, Wei Zong-cheng is taking a less neutral approach
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:37pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Kuang Yi paints the presidential candidates next to a small lake in an artist village he built as a tourist attraction in Tainan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE