The KMT rejected the suggestion that Han Kuo-yu has been boosted by internet users from mainland China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s main parties warn of disinformation and ‘fake news’ ahead of elections

  • Ruling DPP says it has been a ‘very major challenge’ during the campaign, with much of the misinformation believed to have come from Beijing
  • Opposition KMT meanwhile says its candidate Han Kuo-yu has been ‘the number one victim’
Updated: 8:45pm, 7 Jan, 2020

