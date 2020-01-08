China accounts for about half of the world’s coal consumption and is the biggest greenhouse gas emitter. Photo: AP
Phasing out coal power and meeting climate goals by 2050 ‘totally doable’ for China
- Study suggests ‘low-hanging fruit’ be retired and operating hours of other plants gradually cut by 2050 to keep warming to within 2 degrees Celsius
- With financial support and careful planning it could be kept to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to researchers
Topic | China Society
