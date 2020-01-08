China accounts for about half of the world’s coal consumption and is the biggest greenhouse gas emitter. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Phasing out coal power and meeting climate goals by 2050 ‘totally doable’ for China

  • Study suggests ‘low-hanging fruit’ be retired and operating hours of other plants gradually cut by 2050 to keep warming to within 2 degrees Celsius
  • With financial support and careful planning it could be kept to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to researchers
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie
Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 8:32am, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China accounts for about half of the world’s coal consumption and is the biggest greenhouse gas emitter. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Echo Xie

Echo Xie

Echo is a Beijing-based Chinese politics and policy reporter. Before joining the SCMP, she worked for Jiemian news and the CSMonitor Beijing Bureau. She has a master's in journalism from Shantou University.