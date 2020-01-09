Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said mainland Chinese interference had taken place “virtually every day” during the election process. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s foreign minister warns Beijing not to retaliate if it doesn’t like election result

  • Joseph Wu also says mainland China shouldn’t ‘read too much into’ Saturday’s vote
  • He says the government and military will monitor any changes to the cross-strait situation
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 5:45pm, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said mainland Chinese interference had taken place “virtually every day” during the election process. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.