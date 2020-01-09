Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said mainland Chinese interference had taken place “virtually every day” during the election process. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s foreign minister warns Beijing not to retaliate if it doesn’t like election result
- Joseph Wu also says mainland China shouldn’t ‘read too much into’ Saturday’s vote
- He says the government and military will monitor any changes to the cross-strait situation
Topic | Taiwan
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said mainland Chinese interference had taken place “virtually every day” during the election process. Photo: Reuters