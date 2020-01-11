A university lecturer from mainland China says she is “sort of envious’ that people in Taiwan have the right to vote. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan here come: meet the mainlanders who bypassed Beijing’s travel ban to see the election for themselves
- ‘I suffered a lot in the Cultural Revolution and I know how valuable democracy and freedom is,’ 73-year-old retiree says
- Beijing imposed tight restrictions on people visiting Taiwan in July but where there’s a will there’s a way
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
A university lecturer from mainland China says she is “sort of envious’ that people in Taiwan have the right to vote. Photo: Bloomberg