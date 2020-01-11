China’s data centres are expected to increase their electricity consumption by 66 per cent from 2019 to 2023, according to Greenpeace. Photo: Xinhua
China tech giants wake up to renewable energy, but fossil fuels still dominate as electricity source
- Fifteen of the country’s biggest cloud-storage and independent data centre companies ranked on their use of renewables
- Some are increasingly powered by wind and solar energy, but many are lagging in disclosure compared to their global counterparts, report says
Topic | Energy
