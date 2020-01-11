China’s data centres are expected to increase their electricity consumption by 66 per cent from 2019 to 2023, according to Greenpeace. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China tech giants wake up to renewable energy, but fossil fuels still dominate as electricity source

  • Fifteen of the country’s biggest cloud-storage and independent data centre companies ranked on their use of renewables
  • Some are increasingly powered by wind and solar energy, but many are lagging in disclosure compared to their global counterparts, report says
Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie
Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 11:15am, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China’s data centres are expected to increase their electricity consumption by 66 per cent from 2019 to 2023, according to Greenpeace. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Echo Xie

Echo Xie

Echo is a Beijing-based Chinese politics and policy reporter. Before joining the SCMP, she worked for Jiemian news and the CSMonitor Beijing Bureau. She has a master's in journalism from Shantou University.