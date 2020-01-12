Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and vice-presidential candidate William Lai campaign in Taipei on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
William Lai tipped to be DPP’s presidential candidate after Tsai Ing-wen’s Taiwan poll victory

  • Analysts say Tsai’s running mate and former bitter rival had party’s support clinched before Saturday’s election victory
  • A reputation as a capable administrator and willingness to mend fences with Tsai have paved the way for Lai to become DPP standard-bearer four years from now
Updated: 9:00am, 12 Jan, 2020

