Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and vice-presidential candidate William Lai campaign in Taipei on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
William Lai tipped to be DPP’s presidential candidate after Tsai Ing-wen’s Taiwan poll victory
- Analysts say Tsai’s running mate and former bitter rival had party’s support clinched before Saturday’s election victory
- A reputation as a capable administrator and willingness to mend fences with Tsai have paved the way for Lai to become DPP standard-bearer four years from now
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and vice-presidential candidate William Lai campaign in Taipei on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE