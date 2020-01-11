Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen, with her running mate William Lai, projected on a screen above the stage at a Democratic Progressive Party rally in Taipei on Friday, just ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Taiwan votes, not just for a leader but for the way forward with Beijing
- President Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning DPP hopes to win re-election by defeating Han Kuo-yu of the mainland-friendly KMT
- The campaigns have focused on sovereignty, democracy and cross-strait relations – amplified by anti-government protests in Hong Kong
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen, with her running mate William Lai, projected on a screen above the stage at a Democratic Progressive Party rally in Taipei on Friday, just ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday. Photo: AFP