Civil rights activist Ding Jiaxi in an undated picture. Photo: Handout
China human rights activist Ding Jiaxi under investigation for ‘incitement of subversion’
- Ding, who was rounded up with other dissidents, was part of the New Citizens’ Movement, which advocates working within the system for political change
- Lawyer says his request to meet with his client has been rejected, and Ding is barred from contacting his family or legal counsel
Topic | Human rights in China
