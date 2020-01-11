Civil rights activist Ding Jiaxi in an undated picture. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

China human rights activist Ding Jiaxi under investigation for ‘incitement of subversion’

  • Ding, who was rounded up with other dissidents, was part of the New Citizens’ Movement, which advocates working within the system for political change
  • Lawyer says his request to meet with his client has been rejected, and Ding is barred from contacting his family or legal counsel
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 12:29pm, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Civil rights activist Ding Jiaxi in an undated picture. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.