People across Taiwan went to the polls on Saturday to elect their president and lawmakers. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Taiwanese man wanted for theft votes himself into police custody

  • Suspect, who said he had no idea he had been on a wanted list for four years, detained at polling station in Kaohsiung
  • Elsewhere, terminally ill man who won hearts online with his vow to live long enough to witness election result succumbs to blood cancer on Saturday morning
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:13pm, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

People across Taiwan went to the polls on Saturday to elect their president and lawmakers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo joined the Post in 2010 and reports on China. She has covered a wide range of subjects including policy, rural issues, culture and society. She worked in Beijing before relocating to Shanghai in 2014.