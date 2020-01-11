People across Taiwan went to the polls on Saturday to elect their president and lawmakers. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese man wanted for theft votes himself into police custody
- Suspect, who said he had no idea he had been on a wanted list for four years, detained at polling station in Kaohsiung
- Elsewhere, terminally ill man who won hearts online with his vow to live long enough to witness election result succumbs to blood cancer on Saturday morning
