Hu Huaibang, the former boss of China Development Bank, is facing prosecution on corruption charges. Photo: Weibo
Former head of China Development Bank expelled from Communist Party, facing prosecution
- Hu Huaibang accused of exploiting his position for financial gain and taking bribes directly or through his relatives, anti-corruption watchdog says
- Official also lived a decadent lifestyle and refused to cooperate during his investigation
Topic | Corruption in China
