Taiwan elections: Beijing ‘will view Tsai Ing-wen’s victory as setback but not a crisis’

  • Mainland Chinese observers do not expect extreme reaction to president’s re-election – but warn Beijing will respond to ‘provocations’ such as moves towards independence
  • Cooler cross-strait relations appear likely, but one academic says Beijing has learned how to respond to the swings in Taiwanese politics
Minnie Chan and Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:01am, 12 Jan, 2020

Observers said more sabre-rattling from the PLA was likely. Photo: AFP
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan is an award-winning journalist, specialising in reporting on defence and diplomacy in China. Her coverage of the US EP-3 spy plane crash with a PLA J-8 in 2001 near the South China Sea opened her door to the military world. Since then, she has had several scoops relating to China's military development. She has been at the Post since 2005 and has a master's in international public affairs from The University of Hong Kong.

Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang is a senior China reporter, who focuses on diplomacy and defence. She joined the Post in 2016 and previously reported for China Review News Agency. Kristin is interested in security in northeast Asia and China's growing military might.