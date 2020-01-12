A Tsai Ing-wen supporter weeps tears of joy as the results come in. Photo: AP
Taiwan election results ‘suggest no appetite for rapid push for independence’ after Tsai Ing-wen’s victory

  • The success of the president and her independence-leaning DPP on Saturday indicates voters are happy with the status quo, according to one analyst
  • High turnout suggests young voters are becoming an increasingly important voice that politicians ignore at their peril
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 11:17pm, 12 Jan, 2020

