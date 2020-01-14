Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong, is one of the province’s economic powerhouses. Photo: Xinhua
Guangdong legislators meet in shadow of US-China trade war and Hong Kong protests
- Challenges such as maintaining economic growth and driving forward plans for the Greater Bay Area likely to be high on the agenda for the People’s Congress
- Southern Chinese province will also have to look at ways of tackling poverty as a part of a nationwide programme
