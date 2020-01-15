The Greater Bay Area aims to connect Pearl River Delta cities with Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Roy Issa
Why China’s Greater Bay Area plan fails to catch the imagination of young Kongkongers

  • While some recent graduates find Guangdong province to be a land of opportunity, the majority remain suspicious about mainland matters
  • Around 60 per cent of those surveyed do not believe the plan to integrate the city with the Pearl River Delta will be good for Hong Kong
Guo Rui
Updated: 7:00am, 15 Jan, 2020

Guo Rui is a China reporter covering elite politics, domestic policies, environmental protection, civil society, and social movement. She is also a documentary filmmaker, recording modern Chinese history and social issues through film.