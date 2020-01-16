Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump display the signed “phase-one” US-China trade agreement at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump and Liu He sign partial US-China trade deal, though most tariffs remain

  • ‘Phase-one’ pact announced by US president and China’s vice-premier includes Beijing’s pledge to buy US$200 billion of US goods and services over two years
  • In return, US is to reduce tariffs on some Chinese imports and cancel duties that were set to take effect in December
Owen Churchill and Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 2:16am, 16 Jan, 2020

