Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected as president of Taiwan in a landslide victory on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tsai Ing-wen says Beijing must face reality that Taiwan is ‘an independent country already’
- After election win, president says in interview that island is successful democracy with decent economy and deserves respect
- She also warns against any military response, saying invading would be ‘very costly for China’
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
