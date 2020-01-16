The export powerhouse of Guangdong is trying to stabilise its economy as the country battles a trade war. Photo: Reuters
Chinese export powerhouse bets on infrastructure to help stabilise economy
- Guangdong faces challenges from slowing growth and the trade war as it tries to keep people in jobs
- Provincial officials say they will encourage more service platforms to boost employment
Topic | China economy
The export powerhouse of Guangdong is trying to stabilise its economy as the country battles a trade war. Photo: Reuters