The export powerhouse of Guangdong is trying to stabilise its economy as the country battles a trade war. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Chinese export powerhouse bets on infrastructure to help stabilise economy

  • Guangdong faces challenges from slowing growth and the trade war as it tries to keep people in jobs
  • Provincial officials say they will encourage more service platforms to boost employment
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Phoebe Zhang and Guo Rui

Updated: 7:15am, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The export powerhouse of Guangdong is trying to stabilise its economy as the country battles a trade war. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.

Guo Rui

Guo Rui

Guo Rui is a China reporter covering elite politics, domestic policies, environmental protection, civil society, and social movement. She is also a documentary filmmaker, recording modern Chinese history and social issues through film.