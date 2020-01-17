When Xi Jinping arrives in the Southeast Asian nation for the first state visit in 19 years, he will come bearing gifts – billions of dollars of investment projects. Illustration: SCMP
China turns to Myanmar as the ‘friendly giant in the neighbourhood’
- When Xi Jinping arrives in the Southeast Asian nation for the first state visit in 19 years, he will come bearing gifts – billions of dollars of investment projects
- China has been its closest ally for two decades, and the country presents a particular opportunity for Xi and Beijing’s broader ambitions
Topic | Myanmar's changing ties with China
When Xi Jinping arrives in the Southeast Asian nation for the first state visit in 19 years, he will come bearing gifts – billions of dollars of investment projects. Illustration: SCMP