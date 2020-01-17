When Xi Jinping arrives in the Southeast Asian nation for the first state visit in 19 years, he will come bearing gifts – billions of dollars of investment projects. Illustration: SCMP
China /  Politics

China turns to Myanmar as the ‘friendly giant in the neighbourhood’

  • When Xi Jinping arrives in the Southeast Asian nation for the first state visit in 19 years, he will come bearing gifts – billions of dollars of investment projects
  • China has been its closest ally for two decades, and the country presents a particular opportunity for Xi and Beijing’s broader ambitions
Topic |   Myanmar's changing ties with China
SCMP
Jane Cai and Laura Zhou

Updated: 7:34am, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

When Xi Jinping arrives in the Southeast Asian nation for the first state visit in 19 years, he will come bearing gifts – billions of dollars of investment projects. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jane Cai

Jane Cai

Jane Cai, CFA, is the Beijing Bureau Chief of the South China Morning Post. She has been covering China's economic, financial, business and political news since the early 2000s.

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.