Guided-missile cruiser the USS Shiloh (CG-67), pictured earlier in Japan, conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

US Navy warship Shiloh sails through Taiwan Strait on ‘routine transit’ after island’s election

  • Guided-missile cruiser headed north through the strategic waterway in a show of ‘the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific’
  • It follows President Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory last weekend, after she campaigned on administration’s ‘record high’ relations with Washington
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 1:17pm, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Guided-missile cruiser the USS Shiloh (CG-67), pictured earlier in Japan, conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.