Guided-missile cruiser the USS Shiloh (CG-67), pictured earlier in Japan, conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US Navy warship Shiloh sails through Taiwan Strait on ‘routine transit’ after island’s election
- Guided-missile cruiser headed north through the strategic waterway in a show of ‘the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific’
- It follows President Tsai Ing-wen’s landslide victory last weekend, after she campaigned on administration’s ‘record high’ relations with Washington
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Guided-missile cruiser the USS Shiloh (CG-67), pictured earlier in Japan, conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Thursday. Photo: Reuters