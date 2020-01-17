China is planning to introduce new measures to protect its waterways. Photo: Reuters
China to curb farming near rivers in push to reverse water pollution, official says
- Beijing planning to restrict farming that encroaches on major rivers, restore wetlands and ecosystems, and tackle excess water consumption, environment ministry official says
- China is in the middle of a campaign to restore the environment of the Yangtze River, which has been damaged by decades of land reclamation, water diversion and the dumping of toxic waste
