Chinese women’s rights activist Sophia Huang Xueqin has been released after nearly three months in detention, according to sources and her lawyers. Photo: Thomas Yau
Chinese #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xueqin freed from detention, lawyers and sources say
- Author of landmark workplace harassment survey was arrested nearly three months ago for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
- She is ‘healthy and still in good spirits’ while ‘under heavy surveillance’, a source tells the Post
Topic | Human rights in China
Chinese women’s rights activist Sophia Huang Xueqin has been released after nearly three months in detention, according to sources and her lawyers. Photo: Thomas Yau