Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide victory over a pro-mainland candidate. Photo: DPA
China ‘will continue to oppose Taiwan independence’ after Tsai Ing-wen’s election victory
- Senior official Wang Yang tells Taiwan Affairs Office situation will be ‘more complex and grim’ following president’s landslide election victory
- Beijing says it continues to favour the ‘one country, two systems’ model that Tsai has already rejected
Topic | Taiwan
