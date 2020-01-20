Simon Cheng addresses a crowd protesting outside the Chinese embassy in London on Sunday. Photo: Stuart Lau
Simon Cheng: Hongkonger who was held in mainland China optimistic he can stay in Britain

  • The former British consulate worker claimed he was tortured during his detention in August on his way back to Hong Kong after a business trip
  • He tells rally in London his case could help other Hongkongers with British National (Overseas) passports gain British citizenship
Stuart Lau
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jan, 2020

