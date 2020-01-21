President Xi Jinping has told cadres they must make “the safety of people’s lives and their physical health” the top priority. Photo: EPA-EFE
China warns Communist Party officials: cover up spread of Wuhan virus and be ‘nailed on pillar of shame for eternity’
- Commentary put out by body responsible for law and order tells cadres not to forget the painful lessons of Sars and to ensure timely reporting
- It also cites Xi Jinping’s instruction that the outbreak must be ‘resolutely contained’
