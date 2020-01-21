President Xi Jinping has told cadres they must make “the safety of people’s lives and their physical health” the top priority. Photo: EPA-EFE
China warns Communist Party officials: cover up spread of Wuhan virus and be ‘nailed on pillar of shame for eternity’

  • Commentary put out by body responsible for law and order tells cadres not to forget the painful lessons of Sars and to ensure timely reporting
  • It also cites Xi Jinping’s instruction that the outbreak must be ‘resolutely contained’
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
William Zheng
Updated: 2:50pm, 21 Jan, 2020

William Zheng is a veteran journalist who has served and led major Hong Kong and Singapore media organizations in his 20-year career, covering greater China. He is now deputy China Editor of the South China Morning Post.