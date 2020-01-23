Video clips of an interview with Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, have drawn thousands of angry comments on social media. Photo: Weibo
Wuhan mayor under pressure to resign over response to coronavirus outbreak

  • Zhou Xianwang tells state broadcaster the government’s ‘warnings were not sufficient’ in interview that prompts online backlash
  • He is slammed for allowing Lunar New Year gathering of more than 40,000 people to go ahead on Sunday
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:41am, 23 Jan, 2020

