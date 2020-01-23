Video clips of an interview with Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, have drawn thousands of angry comments on social media. Photo: Weibo
Wuhan mayor under pressure to resign over response to coronavirus outbreak
- Zhou Xianwang tells state broadcaster the government’s ‘warnings were not sufficient’ in interview that prompts online backlash
- He is slammed for allowing Lunar New Year gathering of more than 40,000 people to go ahead on Sunday
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Video clips of an interview with Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, have drawn thousands of angry comments on social media. Photo: Weibo