A weak electronics sector was to blame for the slump in Taiwan’s exports to mainland China last year, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s exports to mainland China fall 2.6 per cent in 2019 on weak electronics trade
- Slump in shipments is first since 2016, but outlook bright for 2020, analysts say
- Two-way trade in 2019 grows just 0.8 per cent from 2018 after 13.2 growth a year earlier
Topic | Taiwan
