Wuhan has been a transport hub for centuries because of its location on the banks of the Yangtze River. Photo: Nora Tam
Wuhan quarantine: shutting down a city five times the size of London
- The city of 11 million people along the Yangtze River has long been a major transport hub, compounding the challenge of stopping the spread of the coronavirus
- The capital of Hubei province is also known as an academic powerhouse and is home to China’s first laboratory dedicated to highly contagious deadly diseases
