Taiwan reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taipei complains to World Health Organisation after coronavirus case is classed as ‘Taiwan, China’

  • Island’s representative office in Geneva instructed to ‘issue a solemn protest to WHO secretary general … demand a correction’, foreign ministry says
  • Global health body’s actions effectively putting the health of 23 million people in Taiwan at risk, it says
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:30pm, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Taiwan reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung covers major news in Taiwan, ranging from presidential and parliament elections to killer earthquakes and typhoons. Most of his reports focus on Taiwan’s relations with China, specifically on the impact and possible developments of cross-strait relations under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and mainland-friendly Kuomintang governments. Before starting work at the South China Morning Post in 2006, he wrote for Reuters and AFP for more than 12 years.