Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, looks on during a briefing at the US Department of State in Washington on January 17: “We're very pleased with the success we've had with our sanctions – our sanctions are working.” Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Top US official on Iran says China’s oil purchases are ‘funding Iran’s terrorism’

  • In interview, envoy Brian Hook says ‘the Middle East is going to be unstable’ as long as China continues to buy Iranian oil
  • Remarks come a day after Trump administration sanctions several Chinese entities for making oil purchases
Topic |   Iran
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 7:22am, 25 Jan, 2020

Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill

Owen joined the Post as US correspondent in 2018 after several years working as a reporter and editor in China. He covers US-China relations, trade, and wider issues concerning China's global presence. A co-founder of the Shanghai-based news outlet Sixth Tone, he is an alumnus of London's School of Oriental and African Studies and Fudan University in Shanghai.