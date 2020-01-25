Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, looks on during a briefing at the US Department of State in Washington on January 17: “We're very pleased with the success we've had with our sanctions – our sanctions are working.” Photo: AFP
Top US official on Iran says China’s oil purchases are ‘funding Iran’s terrorism’
- In interview, envoy Brian Hook says ‘the Middle East is going to be unstable’ as long as China continues to buy Iranian oil
- Remarks come a day after Trump administration sanctions several Chinese entities for making oil purchases
