The proposed US legislation would set out a road map for sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession. Photo: EPA-EFE
US House approves Tibet bill in latest human rights challenge to Beijing
- The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019 lays out a road map for sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession
- Bill, which passed easily, would also block new Chinese consulates in US until Beijing lets Washington build its own diplomatic station in Tibet
Topic | US-China relations
