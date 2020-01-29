The proposed US legislation would set out a road map for sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

US House approves Tibet bill in latest human rights challenge to Beijing

  • The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019 lays out a road map for sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession
  • Bill, which passed easily, would also block new Chinese consulates in US until Beijing lets Washington build its own diplomatic station in Tibet
Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 5:45am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The proposed US legislation would set out a road map for sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill

Owen joined the Post as US correspondent in 2018 after several years working as a reporter and editor in China. He covers US-China relations, trade, and wider issues concerning China's global presence. A co-founder of the Shanghai-based news outlet Sixth Tone, he is an alumnus of London's School of Oriental and African Studies and Fudan University in Shanghai.