US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told an American interviewer that the rapidly spreading coronavirus will accelerate the return of jobs from China to the United States. Photo: Reuters
China coronavirus: Foreign Ministry calls US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross ‘unkind’ for saying outbreak will accelerate the return of jobs to the US
- Ross told an interviewer that the deadly coronavirus ‘will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America, some to the US, probably some to Mexico as well’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
