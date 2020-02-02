Researchers from a hospital in the city of Shenzhen have warned about possible faecel-oral transmission of coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
- Genetic traces of the new coronavirus have been found in the stool of patients being treated at a hospital in Shenzhen
- The findings have prompted researchers to warn of possible faecel-oral spread of the disease, in addition to respiratory droplet transmission and contact
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Researchers from a hospital in the city of Shenzhen have warned about possible faecel-oral transmission of coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua