Tsinghua University Xu Zhangrun blames Chinese Communist Party leaders for putting politics ahead of the people. Photo: Sohu
Chinese scholar blames Xi Jinping, Communist Party for not controlling coronavirus outbreak

  • Beijing’s crackdown on civil society, freedom of expression made it impossible for people to raise the alarm about the situation, Tsinghua University professor Xu Zhangrun says in online article
  • Meanwhile, intellectual Xu Zhirong repeats his call for ‘not very smart’ Xi to step down as leader
Jun Mai and Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:30am, 6 Feb, 2020

