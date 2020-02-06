Tsinghua University Xu Zhangrun blames Chinese Communist Party leaders for putting politics ahead of the people. Photo: Sohu
Chinese scholar blames Xi Jinping, Communist Party for not controlling coronavirus outbreak
- Beijing’s crackdown on civil society, freedom of expression made it impossible for people to raise the alarm about the situation, Tsinghua University professor Xu Zhangrun says in online article
- Meanwhile, intellectual Xu Zhirong repeats his call for ‘not very smart’ Xi to step down as leader
