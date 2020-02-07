Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside the doors of Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Friday. Photo: AP)
Coronavirus doctor’s death becomes a catalyst for ‘freedom of speech’ demands in China
- Beijing’s top anti-corruption agency is sending investigators to Wuhan, signalling how seriously it is taking public anger over the handling of the outbreak
- If the public can’t express their views, the crisis of confidence will only recur, analyst says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside the doors of Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Friday. Photo: AP)