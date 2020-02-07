Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside the doors of Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Friday. Photo: AP)
China /  Politics

Coronavirus doctor’s death becomes a catalyst for ‘freedom of speech’ demands in China

  • Beijing’s top anti-corruption agency is sending investigators to Wuhan, signalling how seriously it is taking public anger over the handling of the outbreak
  • If the public can’t express their views, the crisis of confidence will only recur, analyst says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Josephine Ma and Jun Mai

Updated: 11:33pm, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside the doors of Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Friday. Photo: AP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma is China editor-at-large. She has been covering China news for the South China Morning Post for more than 20 years, most recently as China editor. As a Beijing correspondent, she reported on everything from the Sars outbreak in 2003 to the Lhasa riot and Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Jun Mai

Jun Mai

Jun Mai is an award-winning journalist covering China's political and social news. He writes about China's elite politics, general policies and social activism. He is currently based in Beijing.

Coronavirus outbreak