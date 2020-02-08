A group of Chinese scholars have urged the government to apologise for the death of Dr Li Wenliang. Photo: EPA-EFE
Li Wenliang: Chinese academics call for justice for coronavirus whistle-blower

  • Authorities should apologise for reprimanding young doctor who died just weeks after trying to alert the world to the dangers of the contagion
  • If Li’s warning had not been treated as a rumour, ‘we would not be in such a mess’, scholars say in open letter to the government
Guo Rui
Updated: 12:59pm, 8 Feb, 2020

