Police in southwest China have been asked to explain why they punished five medical workers for sharing information about the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: China’s state media calls for police to explain charges brought against ‘rumour-mongers’

  • Newspaper under People’s Daily questions why five medical workers were detained, fined for sharing information about deadly outbreak
  • Police in southwest city of Wenshan issue vague statement saying group’s actions created ‘bad effects’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:25pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Police in southwest China have been asked to explain why they punished five medical workers for sharing information about the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

Coronavirus outbreak