A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a mainland Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait on Monday. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
Chinese warplanes make second Taiwan incursion in space of two days

  • Taiwan sends fighters to intercept mainland military aircraft after they cross dividing line in Taiwan Strait
  • Incursion comes at end of visit to Washington by vice-president-elect William Lai that angered Beijing
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:01pm, 10 Feb, 2020

Lawrence Chung covers major news in Taiwan, ranging from presidential and parliament elections to killer earthquakes and typhoons. Most of his reports focus on Taiwan’s relations with China, specifically on the impact and possible developments of cross-strait relations under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and mainland-friendly Kuomintang governments. Before starting work at the South China Morning Post in 2006, he wrote for Reuters and AFP for more than 12 years.

