A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a mainland Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait on Monday. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC
Chinese warplanes make second Taiwan incursion in space of two days
- Taiwan sends fighters to intercept mainland military aircraft after they cross dividing line in Taiwan Strait
- Incursion comes at end of visit to Washington by vice-president-elect William Lai that angered Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
A Taiwanese fighter jet shadows a mainland Chinese bomber over the Taiwan Strait on Monday. Photo: Military News Agency, ROC