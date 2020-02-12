The death of coronavirus whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang has prompted calls for greater freedom of expression in China. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Li Wenliang’s death prompts academics to challenge Beijing on freedom of speech
- They also call on legislature to make February 6 – when whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang died – a national day for free speech
- Led by academics, it is gaining momentum online but some signatories have already come under pressure
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The death of coronavirus whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang has prompted calls for greater freedom of expression in China. Photo: AP