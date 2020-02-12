Shenzhen is one of two cities in Guangdong province to pass laws giving the authorities powers to requisition private property. Photo: Shutterstock
Two of China’s biggest cities given power to seize private property to help stop spread of coronavirus

  • Shenzhen and Guangzhou introduce laws to requisition buildings and equipment to curb spread of disease
  • Guangdong province, which has been the worst affected area outside Hubei, also passes legislation to ban wildlife trade, which has been linked to the outbreak
Phoebe Zhang
Updated: 3:29pm, 12 Feb, 2020

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.

