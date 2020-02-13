Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong, who has taken over from Jiang Chaoliang as new Hubei Communist Party chief. Photo: Pool
Coronavirus: Beijing’s purge over virus takes down top Communist Party official in Hubei

  • Provincial party secretary is highest-ranking political casualty so far of botched virus response
  • Former Shanghai mayor and close ally of President Xi Jinping takes his place
Updated: 11:31am, 13 Feb, 2020

William Zheng

William Zheng is a veteran journalist who has served and led major Hong Kong and Singaporean media organisations in his 20-year career, covering greater China. He is now a news editor on the China desk at the South China Morning Post.

Coronavirus outbreak