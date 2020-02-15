President Xi Jinping presides over a meeting and listens to report on epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing on February 10. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping ‘put China’s top echelon on notice’ in early days of coronavirus outbreak

  • Communist Party mouthpiece releases internal speech given to Politburo Standing Committee on February 3 with presidential orders to contain disease
  • Xi makes ‘rare’ disclosure move as he comes under heavy domestic and international pressure, analyst says
Topic |   China’s Communist Party
SCMP
Josephine Ma and Mimi Lau

Updated: 12:11am, 16 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping presides over a meeting and listens to report on epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing on February 10. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma is China news editor. She has been covering China news for the South China Morning Post for more than 20 years. As a Beijing correspondent, she reported on everything from the Sars outbreak in 2003 to the Lhasa riot and Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.

China’s Communist Party